Dodgers Provide Unfortunate Will Smith Injury Update as Postseason Nears
The Dodgers are in need of a healthy catcher after losing both of their backstops over the past week.
Will Smith, who made his third consecutive All-Star selection this season, was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sept. 13, retroactive to Sept. 10. Smith was struck in the hand by a foul ball on Sept. 3, opening the door for rookie catcher Dalton Rushing, who made his own appearance on the injured list with a right shin contusion earlier this month, suffering a hand injury on Sept. 3
Before the injury, Smith was working to forget a disappointing August that saw his season batting average drop from .325 to .297 at the start of September.
In place of Smith and Rushing, Ben Rortvedt has had a busy September. Rortvedt has performed well at the plate, batting .286 and hitting two home runs in 28 at-bats this month.
While Rortvedt has been reliable for the Dodgers, the team would really like to have its All-Star catcher behind the plate for the impending postseason. Unfortunately, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Smith's recovery is at a "standstill", and improving at a slow pace. Roberts added that Smith would not face live pitching until next week as the team wants to give him as much time as possible to get ready for the playoffs.
Once the playoffs do come, it is likely that Smith will be playing through some degree of pain.
“There might be some one-handed swings. I don’t know if he’s going to be using his top hand,” Roberts told reporters. “As far as the throwing, I’m not sure about that. It’s kind of a day-to-day thing with that.”
The earliest Smith could return to action is this Saturday, when the Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants. From Roberts' tone, however, it's likely Smith's time on the injured list will extend beyond the 15-day minimum.
“I think as the days get closer it’s going to be contingent on what he’s doing,” Roberts said. “If two days out from the potential activation if he’s taking lives (live batting practice) then it’s more plausible, right? If he’s not then probably not (on Saturday).
