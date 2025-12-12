Dodgers Insider Sends Warning to Rest of MLB

After a quiet start to the offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers are showing that their desire to win is outmatched only by the depth of their pockets.

Going into the MLB Winter Meetings, the Dodgers' major move has been to re-sign infielder Miguel Rojas to a one-year, $5.5 million deal. While the move was significant in terms of bringing back a World Series hero and beloved member of the clubhouse, it was chump change compared to the contracts the Dodgers have proved they are willing to sign.

More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Joins Elite Company As 4-Time Winner of Major Award

The long-awaited big move finally came from the Dodgers on Tuesday, when the team signed free agent closer Edwin Diaz to a three-year, $69 million deal, making the star player the highest-paid reliever in MLB history.

The move came just 24 hours after manager Dave Roberts had said he didn't expect any "big splash" moves, as the Dodgers proved that actions speak much louder than words.

More news: Dodgers Land Coveted All-Star Closer in Key Offseason Move

Now that the Dodgers are on the board in terms of scoring a major free agent, there is good reason to believe that the team isn't done making major moves as they seek their third consecutive World Series title.

Considering the financial implications of the upcoming collective bargaining agreement, which will likely restrict the Dodgers from spending in their current manner, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo suggest the Dodgers just keep spending.

"Why not lose two more draft picks to sign free-agent outfielder Kyle Tucker? Why not pursue a trade for Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal?" Rosenthal and Woo wrote for The Athletic. "Why not just keep going?"

The Dodgers have an obvious need in the outfield, and that would logically be the next area they would target either in free agency or via trade. League insiders have reported that the Dodgers are not interested in signing deals exceeding five years in length, which would make it difficult to bring in a top free agent like Tucker.

But that won't stop the Dodgers from trying, with Tucker or any of the other talented outfielders available on the market.

“I would say we definitely can,” president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Tuesday evening, when asked if the Dodgers could sign another free agent. “Whether that makes the most sense within the timing of our roster — there are so many factors that go into it, and any decision you make has a future cost. Weighing that — yes, we can. How likely it is is probably another question.”

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.