Dodgers Release Utility Infielder Who Struggled This Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers have released infield Jonathan Arauz, according to the infielder’s page on MLB.com.
Arauz spent the first three months of the season playing several infield positions for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Baseball Club. While in the minors, he slashed .227/.286/.324.
He signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers in the offseason after he opted for free agency when the New York Mets designated him for assignment at the end of last season. With the Mets, Arauz played in 100 games for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets and 27 contests for the big league squad.
Arauz was signed by the Philadelphia Phillies as an international free agent in 2014 and made his professional debut in Philadelphia’s system at just 16. He was traded to Houston shortly after as a part of the Ken Giles trade. He spent four years in the Astros' minor league system until the Red Sox took him in the Rule 5 Draft ahead of the 2020 season.
After becoming part of Boston's roster, he appeared in the big leagues every year from 2020-23 with the Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, and Mets. He has played in 95 MLB games, slashing .184/.253/.308 across 262 plate appearances.