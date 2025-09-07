Dodgers Reliever Doesn't Hold Back After Unimaginable Collapse vs Orioles
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost 4-3 to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, extending their losing streak to five games in a row.
The Dodgers looked poised for a win after Yoshinobu Yamamoto had pitched a no-hitter through 8.2 innings.
The last batter left in the game was infielder Jackson Holiday, though he ended up hitting a home run — ruining the Japanese ace's gem of an outing.
After the home run, the Dodgers called in Blake Treinen to close out the game with the team up 3-1. The righty came in and imploded on the field: he gave up a double to Jeremiah Jackson, plunked Gunnar Henderson, and then walked Ryan Mountcastle, loading the bases.
Then, Colton Cowser got walked to force in a run, forcing manager Dave Roberts to bring lefty Tanner Scott, who allowed a walk-off single and ended the game.
Treinen gave a blunt assessment of his outing, pulling no punches on his pitching.
“There’s really no words,” Treinen said, according to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.
“You’re paid to be a professional and at least throw strikes, and I didn’t do that. Cost one of the better outings I’ve ever seen in my career with Yama. He deserves better than that. Offense deserves better than that. Just really sucks to be on that end of it.
“I put Tanner in a tough position to come in, where he’s key-holed to have to throw strikes, great pitches, and big-league hitters are gonna find a way to move runners. That’s a pretty low point for me, coming off the heels of kind of a tough stretch right here. But I’ve got to be better. … I have to get one flipping out, and I didn’t do it.”
Roberts had the opportunity to pull Treinen after loading the bases, but he decided to give the veteran a chance to get out of his mess, though it cost Los Angeles the win.
“I think when Blake started losing command, you kind of try to feel that he’s done it many times over, that he can get an out, regardless of handedness,” Roberts explained.
“He’s been our best reliever for quite some time. So you’ve got to give him some leash. I gave him some leash to secure the game.”
The Dodgers are down 0-2 in the series with the Orioles, though the team will get the chance on Sunday to avoid the sweep.
