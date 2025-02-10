Dodgers' Retired World Series Champion Outfielder Already Back in MLB
Kevin Kiermaier had long considered transitioning into a special assistant role after retiring from professional baseball.
Following his 2024 World Series win with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he is now making that move official, returning to the Toronto Blue Jays as a special assistant.
“I’d always make a joke with the guys about being a special assistant,” Kiermaier told MLB.com. “I’d say, ‘You guys are going to miss me, but I’ll be a special assistant one day and you’ll love having me around.’ It’s funny how it came to fruition. I am just thrilled. This is the dream job of a lifetime. I cannot wait.”
Returning to a team he spent 1.5 years with comes as a surprise after he was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2010. He went on to play in parts of 10 seasons there and calls Tampa home.
“People have been asking me the last few months, and even now, ‘Are you really done?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, I’m done,‘” he said.
“I’ve done light stuff at the gym. and my body still just doesn’t feel great. I’m like, there is just no way I could ever get through a season again. And I don’t want to. I went out the way I wanted to, and now I am focusing my sights elsewhere. So. I’m a happy man.”
Regarded as one of the best defensive outfielders in Major League Baseball, the four-time Gold Glove winner had his sights set on a return to Toronto even after being traded to Los Angeles at the deadline. He made his intentions clear to general manager Ross Atkins.
Kiermaier reportedly spoke with a few teams about instructing including the Rays, but it was the Jays who jumped first.
“I pretty much just gave every team the same offer and wanted to see who was willing to work with me and wanted to sign up for the potential impact I could make,” he said. “Ross Atkins made a great hire. I’m going to thrive in this role, and I can’t wait.”
Initially, Kiermaier had planned to take the 2025 season off and enjoy retirement, but his passion for the game pulled him back in.
“I can’t thank them enough,” he said. “They’ve treated me great for years now. That’s why I wanted to keep this relationship going. I love the people in this organization. There’s too much potential and too much talent. There are too many great people to be away from for a year. I am thrilled.”