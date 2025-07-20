Dodgers Reveal Freddie Freeman’s Injury After Exiting Sunday’s Game vs Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced first baseman Freddie Freeman left Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers with a left wrist contusion.
A pitch hit Freeman in the left wrist in the bottom of the sixth inning, causing him to immediately turn to the dugout and walk down the tunnel.
Hyeseong Kim came into the game and took Freeman's spot on the base paths, then moved to second base in the bottom of the inning. Miguel Rojas, who started the game at second, took over for Freeman at first.
Before he left the game, Freeman was 0-for-2 with two strikeouts.
The Dodgers will hope Freeman doesn't miss significant time, and will hope he avoided a fracture in his wrist, which he fractured when he was on the Atlanta Braves. Freeman has struggled with injury over the last few seasons, and had a brief stay on the injured list earlier this season after re-aggravating the ankle injury he sustained just before the playoffs in 2024.
Despite some recent struggles, Freeman has had a successful season coming off of his World Series MVP in 2024. Despite hitting just .200 in June and .204 in July so far, he still leads the National League in doubles (26) and has the third highest batting average on the team other than Kim and Will Smith.
He reached 350 career homers this season, and is one of just five active players to have reached that milestone.
The Brewers ultimately won Sunday's game, taking a season sweep over the 2024 World Series Champs. The Dodgers are now 58-42 on the season and their lead at the top of the division has shrunk to 3.5 games after their loss.
The Dodgers jump straight back into action against the Minnesota Twins on Monday at 7:10 p.m. PT. They have lost 10 of their last 12, and will hope Freeman can return sooner rather than later to help them return to winning ways.
