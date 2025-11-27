Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Makes Exciting Personal Announcement

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani made a major personal announcement recently, revealing he started the Shohei Ohtani Family Foundation.

According to the foundation's website, the mission stay of the organization is to help rescue animals and inspire children to stay active.

"Our mission is to create healthier, happier communities by funding initiatives that inspire children to stay active and live well, and by supporting programs that rescue, protect, and care for animals in need," the mission statement reads.

The Japanese sensation has supported animals in the past. Back in January, Ohtani donated $500,000 to help firefighters and animals affected by the Los Angeles wildfires that troubled the region.

“Our hearts go out to all the firefighters who continue to fight for us during the fires in LA,” Ohtani wrote in Japanese on Instagram.

“We’ll be donating $500,000 to help those firefighters and those forced to live in shelter to help animals in need.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers are also working together with teams from other competitions to help sell T-shirts and more. I hope you all will consider this. I hope you recover soon.”

Ohtani has his own dog with his wife, Mamiko, named Decoy, who is featured all over his social media page, and even appeared alongside the player during his celebration for his third straight MVP award.

His chariable effort do not just extend to animals, as he also has helped out people back in his home nation of Japan, where he is an icon.

In January 2024, Ohtani and the Dodgers committed to donating $1 million for earthquake relief efforts in Japan. Previously, in 2023, Ohtani donated 60,000 gloves to 20,000 elementary schools in Japan, aiming to give more children the chance to play baseball.

Ohtani is entering his third season with the Dodgers, where he has now become comfortable and is highly regarded by the entire organization and its fans.

He has spent nearly a decade in the Los Angeles area, dating back to his time with the Los Angeles Angels, where he played six seasons in MLB.

With eight more years remaining on his contract with the Dodgers, it's safe to say he will only become more connected to the city and its people.

