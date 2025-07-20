Inside The Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani Won't Be Dodgers' Leadoff Hitter in Series Finale With Brewers

Gabe Smallson

Jul 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) after scoring a run during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers won't have Shohei Ohtani leading off on Sunday's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers.

In an effort to snag a win before the Brew Crew leaves town, Mookie Betts will be leading things off for LA, doing so for the first time in over a year. Betts took the night off on Saturday and is not only back in the lineup, but will be setting the tone for the Dodgers atop the order.

This story will be updated....

