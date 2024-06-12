Dodgers Reveal Next Steps For Clayton Kershaw's Injury Rehab
The return of Los Angeles Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw will be announced soon. According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, the future Hall of Fame pitcher will throw his last simulated game this week before being sent out on a rehab assignment.
MLB.com's Juan Toribio reported on the news via Twitter/X.
Kershaw will throw a three-inning simulated game this week and start his rehab assignment. Kershaw last pitched a sim game on Friday, his second this month, and could in theory return before the All-Star break if all goes well.
The 36-year-old left-hander touched 90 mph on Friday and is ahead of schedule in his recovery from shoulder surgery that he underwent in November. While this is tremendous news, Kershaw will need to make a handful of rehab starts before the Dodgers make the move to add him to their active roster for good.
The Dodgers figured Kershaw wouldn't pitch until the second half ofthe season when they signed him to a one-year contract that includes a player option for 2025 in February.
Kershaw has spent 16 seasons with the Dodgers after being chosen in the first round of the 2006 MLB Draft. He's panned out a career unlike any other, including 10 All-Star teams, a National League MVP award in 2014, in addition to his three Cy Young awards.
While not the player he once was, Kershaw can still provide a boost to the Dodgers' pitching staff. Soon, we'll learn what that looks like in 2024.