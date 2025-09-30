Dodgers Reveal Wild Card Roster With Multiple Big Surprises
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially released their 26-man roster for the Wild Card round versus the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday morning.
In a shocking turn of events, two regular performers throughout the entire regular season were dropped from the team.
Pitcher Anthony Banda and outfielder Michael Conforto did not make the final roster for manager Dave Roberts.
All-Star catcher Will Smith will be available after seemingly showing enough during a workout at Dodger Stadium on Monday.
More to come...
