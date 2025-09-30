Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Reveal Wild Card Roster With Multiple Big Surprises

Jason Fray

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Michael Conforto (23) reacts after scoring a run during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Michael Conforto (23) reacts after scoring a run during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially released their 26-man roster for the Wild Card round versus the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday morning.

In a shocking turn of events, two regular performers throughout the entire regular season were dropped from the team.

Pitcher Anthony Banda and outfielder Michael Conforto did not make the final roster for manager Dave Roberts.

All-Star catcher Will Smith will be available after seemingly showing enough during a workout at Dodger Stadium on Monday.

More to come...

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.

Published
Jason Fray
JASON FRAY

Jason Fray is a proud native of Los Angeles. After graduating from UCLA in 2011, he's written for a number of publications -- including Bleacher Report, FOX Sports, Saturday Down South, and New Arena. In his downtime, he enjoys writing scripts, going to shows, weekly pub trivia with the boys, trying the best hole-in-the-wall food spots around town, and traveling (22 countries & counting). 

Home/News