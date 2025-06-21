Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Finally Takes Big Step Toward Return
Last week, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the team is preparing to be without Roki Sasaki for the remainder of the season.
And on Friday, the Dodgers transferred the rookie right-handed starting pitcher to the 60-day injured list to make room for reliever Zach Penrod. The Dodgers acquired Penrod through a trade with the Boston Red Sox.
Moving Sasaki to the 60-day IL also means he will be unavailable to pitch until at least the All-Star break.
But in the midst of some unfortunate updates about Sasaki’s recovery, the 23-year-old has taken a major step forward in his healing process.
After a four-day pause on his throwing progression, Sasaki has not only started throwing the ball again but threw from around 60 to 90 feet, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. The distance from the mound to home plate is 60 feet and six inches.
“I don’t know if it was 60, 90 feet, with the baseball,” Roberts said of Sasaki. “That was a bonus. That was a plus. Chatted with him briefly afterward. He was excited about it.”
Sasaki went down with a right shoulder impingement on April 16 after eight starts. He accrued a 4.72 ERA and 24 strikeouts through the first 34.1 innings of his MLB career.
Now after two months on IL, Roberts said Sasaki is “pain-free” and working on building his arm back up.
“I would say pain-free,” Roberts said about Sasaki’s injury. “Now it’s just getting the build-up. But most important, he’s pain-free.”
Sasaki is now the sixth starting pitcher on the 60-day IL for the Dodgers. In addition to Sasaki, Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Tony Gonsolin, River Ryan and Gavin Stone are on the long-term IL.
Glasnow and Snell are the two starters closest to making their return this season. Both pitchers could potentially return in July, while Gonsolin may return in August at the earliest.
Shohei Ohtani was also part of the group of injured starting pitchers. He recently made his MLB debut on June 16 but pitched just one inning and is still working on increasing the lengths of his starts on the mound.
Given the numerous amount of injuries in their rotation, the Dodgers could once again be on the hunt for a starting pitcher at the trade deadline.
