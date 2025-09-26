Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Predicted to Replace Tanner Scott as LA's Closer in Postseason
We're just days away from the first game of the Wild Card series, and the Dodgers have a closer emergency.
Tanner Scott, who received a handsome four-year, $72 million contract over the offseason, has been a massive disappointment in his first year as a Dodger. A year after finishing with a 1.75 ERA and just two blown saves, Scott has the most blown saves in baseball this season with 10 and holds a 4.82 ERA.
Two of those blown saves have come this month, when one would hope the Dodgers closer would be sharpening his game for the postseason. That hasn't been the case.
Instead, the Dodgers are facing a crisis at one of baseball's most important positions. Whether they will give Scott a chance to close in the postseason remains to be answered, but there are alternatives they could explore if the Dodgers brass feels they can't trust Scott with the game on the line.
One unique answer to the Dodgers' struggles could be using rookie starting pitcher Roki Sasaki out of the bullpen.
The 23-year-old former Japanese star was recently activated off the 60-day injured list after spending time in the bullpen for Triple-A. He made his return to MLB action Wednesday night, tossing two strikeouts and allowing zero runs in one inning.
MLB Network's Tom Verducci thinks he could be a savior for the ailing bullpen.
"I think [Sasaki's] going to take the ball twice this week, both times in high leverage situations, and I would not be surprised if Roki Sasaki is the closer for the Dodgers," Verducci said on the Dodgers closer situation. "He hit 100 miles per hour out of the bullpen in Triple-A. That's not by accident that they used him out of the bullpen, they want to see if this works. Right now, I just don't think you can trust Tanner Scott or Blake Treinen at the end of the game."
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is unlikely to reveal his plans regarding who will close out games, but keep an eye on Sasaki as the Dodgers close out the season. His usage in the final three games of the season could be telling regarding how he might be utilized in the postseason.
