Dodgers' Dave Roberts Doesn't Hold Back on Tanner Scott's Struggles
The vibes in the Dodger bullpen are not as high as you'd like them to be with only four games remaining in the regular season and an expectation-filled postseason under a week away.
Specifically, closer Tanner Scott — who the Dodgers paid a handsome four-year, $72 million contract over the offseason — has disappointed down the stretch.
Most recently, Scott and the Dodger bullpen wasted a near-flawless start from Shohei Ohtani, falling 5-4 to the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night.
Ohtani had allowed zero runs, five hits and eight strikeouts through six innings before the Dodger bullpen gave up three runs to tighten up the game.
It was Scott who lost it with a brutal ninth inning performance. The 31-year-old hit his first batter faced, walked the second, and then allowed a sacrifice fly from the fourth batter to tie the game at four runs. Six pitches later, the Diamondbacks walked it off after Scott gave up another hit.
The blown save was the 10th of the season for Scott, who knows he needs to improve by the time the postseason rolls around.
"For this to happen, it sucks," Scott said after the game. "It's gotta end with tonight."
Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo's walk-off hit was the fourth Scott has allowed in his past five road appearances, and he officially has manager Dave Roberts concerned.
“I just see just careful. Getting behind, walking guys, hit batsmen – that’s just a sign of, you’re either scared or you’re pitching too careful," Roberts told reporters. "That’s just the facts. You’re not having the conviction in executing pitches for fear of failure or getting hit.
“At this time of season you’ve got to put everything out there and trust that it’s going to be good. Because when you pitch behind and are afraid to make a mistake, hang a breaking ball, that’s when bad things happen. Not each individual guy but I think as a whole, that’s what I’m seeing. Hitters can smell that.”
While the Dodger bullpen struggled once more against the Diamondbacks Wednesday night, their efforts ended with a much-needed win. Scott, however, didn't get the chance to contribute as it was Justin Wrobleski who closed the game out for the Dodgers in the 11th — and he looked calm and collected as he used just eight pitches to retire three batters.
