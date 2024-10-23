Dodgers Rotation Finalized for World Series vs Yankees

This is what the Dodgers World Series rotation will likely be:



Game 1: Jack Flaherty

Game 2: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Game 3: Walker Buehler/Bullpen Game

Game 4: Walker Buehler/Bullpen Game

Game 5: Jack Flaherty

Game 6: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Game 7: Bullpen Game



*Games 5-7 if necessary.