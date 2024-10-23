Dodgers Rotation Finalized for World Series vs Yankees
The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced their starting rotation plans for the upcoming World Series against the New York Yankees. After clinching Game 6 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday with a bullpen game, the Dodgers have their choice of pitchers for Game 1 since all three of their starters will be rested.
The Dodgers have decided to start Jack Flaherty during Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Friday. Though Yoshinobu Yamamoto has had more time to rest since Flaherty started Game 5 of the NLCS, the Dodgers are opting to start Flaherty for Game 1. Flaherty also started Game 1 of the NLCS, which was his best start of the postseason. The Los Angeles native pitched seven innings, allowing just two hits, two walks, and no earned runs while striking out six.
"Obviously, Jack's been really good for us," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday. "The experience, the way to navigate an outing, he's seen it all."
Flaherty did struggle in his other two starts during the postseason. In Game 5 of the NLCS, Flaherty allowed eight hits and eight earned runs over 3.0 innings. The Dodgers will hope to see the Flaherty who dominated in Game 1 of the NLCS on Friday. If they do, expect to see another heart-warming exchange from Flaherty and his mom after the game.
Yamamoto will start Game 2 of the World Series for the Dodgers, which will also take place at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers will either use a bullpen game or start Walker Buehler in Game 3 in New York. If Buehler starts Game 3, then the Dodgers will turn to a bullpen game for Game 4, and vice versa.
If the series goes beyond four games, the Dodgers will start Flaherty again during Game 5. If the series extends to six games, Yamamoto will get the start back at home in Game 6. If the series needs a final seventh game, the Dodgers could either go with Buehler or another bullpen game — or a mix of both.
The Yankees plan to start Gerrit Cole for Game 1 at Dodger Stadium. Cole has started three games so far for the Yankees this postseason, posting a 3.31 ERA and 12 strikeouts over 16.1 innings. The Yankees have won all three of the games Cole has started this postseason, a streak the Dodgers will look to end on Friday.