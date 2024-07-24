Dodgers Rumors: Latest Tarik Skubal Update as Trade Deadline Nears
The July 30 MLB trade deadline is slowly approaching, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to make a massive blockbuster deal in the coming days. The Dodgers are in need of a big-time arm, and while all the attention has been on White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, the Dodgers also have their eye on Detroit Tigers southpaw Tarik Skubal.
Although many expect Skubal to be in the coming days, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Tigers aren't eager to trade him. Morosi appeared on Dodgers Nation with Doug McKain and provided an update on Skubal's current market.
"They (The Tigers) are not under any pressure to move him. They're not," Morosi said. "They are, I think, open-minded if someone's going to overwhelm them, but I would not use the term 'shopping'.
"I think that Scott Harris and the Tigers will wait," Morosi continued. "They have not ruled out the possibility on trading him. So whatever semantics we want to use here, I do think at this point, two weeks to go, they'll listen and then they'll see what they're hearing back from different teams.
"And I think from the Dodgers perspective, I think you'd have to include potentially some Major League-level talent. That's where it's going tohave to really sting for the Dodgers that the Tigers might well ask for a (Gavin) Stone, they might ask for (Miguel) Vargas or (Andy) Pages in addition to (Dalton) Rushing. It's gonna have to be a massive deal."
The Tigers are six games back of the final spot in the Wild Card, and if they feel confident enough to compete for it, then sticking with Skubal would be the right move.
However, if the Tigers feel they don't have a shot, expect the Dodgers to make the call for Skubal. Although the Dodgers have their eye on the southpaw, other top contenders do as well. Morosi added that he believes the Baltimore Orioles could be a better fit for Skubal.
"I think a team like the Orioles is more naturally fit to get Skubal than the Dodgers would be, simply because the Orioles have an abundance of position players," Morosi said. "The Tigers rotation's in pretty good shape for the long term… But, they lack star position players."
The competition for these top arms will heat up, and the Dodgers are expected to acquire at least one. If they fail to acquire a top-level arm like Skubal, it will be one disappointing trade deadline.