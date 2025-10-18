Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Becomes Second Pitcher Ever to Achieve Insane Feat

Shohei Ohtani had an all-time great performance that will be talked about forever.



As a hitter: 3/3 with 3 home runs and a walk.



As a pitcher: 6.0 IP | 2 H | 0 ER | 10 Ks



The greatest player of all time. Just delivered a masterpiece to win NLCS MVP. pic.twitter.com/KqbXB9ItqP