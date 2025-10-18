Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Becomes Second Pitcher Ever to Achieve Insane Feat
Shohei Ohtani managed to turn a potential clinching game in the National League Championship Series into the "Shohei Ohtani Game."
After starting the game by striking out the side in the top of the first inning, Ohtani greeted Milwaukee Brewers starter Jose Quintana with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first.
No Dodgers pitcher had ever hit a home run in the postseason, and no pitcher had ever led off a game with a home run before Friday.
Ohtani wasn't done.
By the time the game was over, Ohtani had tossed six shutout innings and hit three home runs. In so doing, Ohtani became the first pitcher since Jim Tobin in 1942 to hit three home runs in a single game.
Ohtani and Tobin are the only pitchers to achieve the feat in American or National League history.
Ohtani finished 3 for 3 with three home runs and a walk at the plate, and six shutout innings on the mound. His second home run — a 469-foot blast to right-center field — had barely landed when some observers declared it the best individual performance in a postseason game ever.
Even Tobin's three-homer game — in which he drove in four of the Boston Braves' six runs in a complete-game, 6-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs — came in a relatively meaningless May game.
Ohtani began the best-of-seven NLCS with only two hits in his first 14 plate appearances. He had not homered since Game 1 of the Dodgers' Wild Card series against the Cincinnati Reds back on Sept. 30; he hit two home runs that day in the Dodgers' 10-5 victory.
More to come on this story.