Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Could Be Ready to Pitch in April: Report
Shohei Ohtani took the mound for a bullpen session at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday and reportedly didn't miss a beat.
After undergoing labrum surgery Ohtani just three months ago on his left, non-throwing shoulder, the two-way star is setting himself up nicely for a return to the mound in April, a team official told Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.
Ohtani threw just 14 pitches, relying solely on four-seam and two-seam fastballs, to reach velocities between 92 and 94 mph, according to manager Dave Roberts.
“The ball was coming out really good,” Roberts said. “I think he seemed pretty pleased with it.”
Ohtani also impressed pitching coach Mark Prior.
“There’s not a lot of things that, at least, kind of surprise me,” Prior said. “But he looks really good. And that is surprising for a guy who’s had a surgery. I know it’s not his throwing shoulder, but doesn’t look like his left shoulder has been impacted, at least visually to the naked eye. I’m sure he feels stuff here and there, but overall, he looks really good.”
The Dodgers are not in a rush to bring Ohtani back to the mound. Honestly, they don't necessarily need him early on with how the schedule plays out along with a healthy five-man rotation but if he's ready they might slowly ramp him up.
However, he truly isn't needed on the mound until May.
Roberts stated that the plan is for Ohtani to face live hitters in batting practice before camp wraps up next month.
Once the season starts, the team intends to create simulated game scenarios to help him progress, rather than a traditional minor league rehab assignment, which would sideline him from DH duties in MLB games.
“It’s going to be unique and we’re going to have to do it on the fly,” Prior said. “We saw what he did last year trying to rehab and hit. That seemed to turn out pretty well, at least on the offensive side of the ball. It’s probably going to be some version of that.
“Great thing is, Shohei’s really dedicated to his craft. Really dedicated and really meticulous about what he does. He communicates very well on what he needs those days to get ready. So we’re just going to have to be nimble and we’re going to have to adjust.”
