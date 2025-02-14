Mets Catcher Calls Out Dodgers, Says New York Has Better Lineup
Just days into spring training, the Mets are already taking shots at the Dodgers, despite Los Angeles eliminating them in the NLCS and going on to win the World Series.
Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez made it clear he believes New York has the better roster. Speaking with Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Álvarez confidently stated, “I think we are better than the Dodgers (lineup).”
Earlier, Álvarez told SNY’s Ben Krimmel that the Mets had the best lineup in baseball.
“I think it’s going to be a great lineup,” Álvarez said. “We have Pete [Alonso], we have a little bit of everything. ... We have hitting guys, we have power hitters. We have everything… we can fight with any team.”
Third baseman Mark Vientos backed him up, telling SNY, “I can agree with that, honestly. I think Steve [Cohen] and David [Stearns] put together a pretty good lineup.”
But is the Mets lineup actually better than the Dodgers’?
New York’s top three consists of Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso. Meanwhile, the Dodgers counter with MVPs Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman. In 2024, Los Angeles led MLB with a .781 OPS and ranked third with 233 home runs.
Beyond the top three, FanGraphs' Roster Resource lists the next Mets hitters as Brandon Nimmo, Mark Vientos, and Jesse Winker. The Dodgers, on the other hand, have Teoscar Hernández, Max Muncy, and Will Smith. Given Hernández’s power advantage over anyone in New York’s lineup, Los Angeles appears to have the edge.
The Dodgers round out their lineup with Michael Conforto, Tommy Edman, and Ha-Seong Kim, a trio with solid upside but overshadowed by the team's stacked top six. Meanwhile, the Mets finish with Álvarez, Jeff McNeil, and José Siri, who provide strong defensive value.
New York’s young talent could make this a closer race if they take a step forward, but heading into spring training, the Dodgers still have the more complete and proven lineup.
