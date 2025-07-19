Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Reveals How Long He Wants to Be Both Pitcher and Hitter
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani revealed his plans to remain a two-way player for as long as he possibly can.
“It’s always hard to determine the longevity of any career," Ohtani said via Dodgers Nation on YouTube. "So my goal is just to be able to play two-way as long as possible, and just being able to play as long as possible.”
Ohtani is the only current MLB player with two-way player status, and is putting together spectacular seasons with a bat and on the mound.
He leads MLB with 91 runs scored, and leads the National League with a .601 slugging percentage, .981 OPS and 32 homers. His dominance at the plate alone would be enough to put him into the conversation for his third consecutive MVP award.
He has also taken the mound as a Dodger for the first time this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and he's looked great so far on the bump. He's pitched nine innings in five starts — serving as the opener in all five outings — and has allowed just one run, which came in his first appearance since coming back. He has 10 strikeouts so far this season.
With his performances this season, Ohtani has reduced his career ERA to 2.97, which is just shy of where it sat after he placed fourth in Cy Young voting in 2022. He also has a career-low season ERA of 1.00 this season, though it is unlikely he will see the same results he has produced so far this season throughout the second half when his workload increases.
