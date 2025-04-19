Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Won't Pitch For A Few Months, Says Dave Roberts
The Los Angeles Dodgers have 12 pitchers on the injured list to start off the 2025 season. Shohei Ohtani isn't exactly on the injured list given his performance as designated hitter this season, but is still yet to pitch in a Dodgers uniform.
Manager Dave Roberts was asked by Jim Rome how the two-way star is looking on his road to debut on the mound for the Dodgers as he is recovering from a UCL surgery in Sept. 2023.
More news: Dave Roberts Gets Honest About Bobby Miller’s Shortcomings in Dodgers 2025 Debut
"He looked great. It's just easy velocity", Roberts said.
"He's throwing his fastball, four seam, two seamer, split. He's kind of easing 92, 93 [mph]," said Roberts. "I know he's got another light bullpen [Thursday], he's got a full one Saturday, hopefully soon he's gonna start facing some hitters."
Rome also asked Roberts what a timeline is like to finally see Ohtani on the mound.
"Time of return, we're still a couple of months away," said the skipper. "I know that's still vague but we're just trying to get to the next step, get to the next step, and see where we're at, but certainly expect him to pitch for us this year and through the postseason.
More news: Dodgers Option Struggling Pitcher in Surprise Move
Even though there are quite a few pitchers on the injured list, it's only April in a season that will be seen as a failure if it doesn't end deep into October. Without a clear need to rush Ohtani back and further risk his health, the Dodgers will continue to ease back into his return.
Both Ohtani and the Dodgers seem to agree that this is the goal, as Roberts claimed earlier this week.
“It was a collective decision and I think he understands that the goal is to make sure he’s firing on all cylinders towards the end of the season and into October,” Roberts said. “We’re in lock step. So I don’t think there’s any sort of angst or anxiety or frustration for Shohei in that sense at all.”
Ohtani is a career 3.01 ERA pitcher during his five seasons of pitching with the Los Angeles Angels. Whenever that day will be, Dodgers fans can expect to see that same brilliance continued at Dodger Stadium.
More news: Former Dodgers All-Star Justin Turner Still Booed By Padres Fans With New Team
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.