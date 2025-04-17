Dodgers Option Struggling Pitcher in Surprise Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers optioned right-hander Bobby Miller Thursday, the team announced. Just a day after his start against the Colorado Rockies, the Dodgers sent the 25-year-old back to Triple-A.
Miller struggled mightily in his 2025 debut, giving up six earned runs in three innings against the Colorado Rockies.
Ahead of the 2025 season, Dodgers optioned Miller to Triple-A and he made his debut with the Comets. Miller had an extremely productive first outing in the minors, retiring 12 of his final 14 batters.
With Triple-A Oklahoma City, Miller has a 2.25 ERA with 11 strikeouts and a 1.42 WHIP across 12 innings pitched. The Dodgers were hopeful those stats would translate to the big leagues, but the right-hander gave up a grand slam and another home run to the Rockies.
The 25-year-old faced much adversity throughout the 2024 campaign. While he was coming off a remarkable rookie season, Miller struggled mightily in his sophomore year, logging a 9.34 ERA in 10 starts after his return from the injured list.
Miller was one of three starting pitchers competing for the final spot in the rotation during this year's camp, but was sidelined when he was hit by a comebacker.
While the Dodgers sent down Miller, he could still be called up later in the season if the team needs another spot starter. For now, the right-hander will have to perform well with Oklahoma City and bounce back after an abysmal 2025 debut with the Dodgers.
