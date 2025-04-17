Dave Roberts Gets Honest About Bobby Miller’s Shortcomings in Dodgers 2025 Debut
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was candid when discussing right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller's struggles against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday.
Read more: Dodgers Option Struggling Pitcher in Surprise Move
Miller allowed six earned runs in three innings, including a grand slam and a home run in his 2025 debut with the Dodgers.
“When you get a 7-1 lead, you’ve got to be able to go deep into a game. You have to,” Roberts said. “You just can’t get behind and when you start running deep counts, then you’re gonna make mistakes. ... Bobby’s just got to learn to navigate innings better and to go deeper in games.”
The Dodgers lineup exploded in the first frame and gave the right-hander plenty of insurance runs to comfortably take the mound. However, Miller fell apart in the third inning. The Dodgers were able to complete the sweep over the Rockies with an 8-7 victory.
"I know my stuff is good enough, I just gotta command it," Miller said after his rocky outing. "I wasn't really putting any added pressure on myself. I know when I'm on I can be here for a long time."
On Thursday, the Dodgers optioned Miller to the minors. The right-hander arrived to L.A. with a 2.25 ERA across three appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season.
The 25-year-old showed promise in his rookie season with the Dodgers, where he produced a 3.76 ERA with 119 strikeouts across 124.1 innings pitched. Last season, the right-hander struggled mightily as he logged an 8.52 ERA across 56 innings pitched.
The Dodgers sent Miller to the minors twice in 2024, and by the summer, the right-hander had lost his spot in the rotation.
This spring, Miller had an opportunity to be the No. 5 starter. He was competing against Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin in camp; however, after being hit by a comebacker in the Dodgers' Cactus League opener, he was no longer in the running.
The right-hander may have another chance to make a start for the Dodgers this season, but he will need to show he still has what it takes to be a big league pitcher.
More news: Shohei Ohtani Hit By Foul Ball in Dodgers Dugout Wednesday vs Rockies
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.