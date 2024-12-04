Dodgers Showing Interest in All-Star Who Posted 'Dodger Blue' on Instagram: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers have already made a huge splash this winter by signing starting pitcher Blake Snell. But St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado seemingly shared his preferred trade destination in a recent social media post.
Arenado, 34, posted a series of photos on his Instagram along with the song "dodger blue" by Kendrick Lamar from the Los Angeles rapper's new album, GNX. The cryptic post caught the attention of many fans since it is widely known the Cardinals are shopping the third baseman this offseason.
Several photos included the All-Star around the Los Angeles area at places like Disneyland and Crypto.com Arena. Arenado is a Southern California native as he was born in Newport Beach and grew up in the Orange County area.
Arenado is a player who embraces the west coast and Dodger Stadium is where many players want to be. The Cardinals have been transparent about their intentions for the organization in 2025. Arenado doesn't quite fit into the plans for a rebuild year since the 10-time Gold Glove winner hopes to play meaningful October baseball in the coming seasons.
Los Angeles is the place to be for players that want to win. The Dodgers should be World Series contenders for several years to come and Arenado would have a good chance to win a ring in a Dodgers uniform.
There is speculation that the Dodgers have interest in the third baseman, which would mark another blockbuster deal if the trade were to transpire.
“One guy that could be a possibility [for the Yankees] is Arenado from St. Louis,” Randy Miller of NJ.com said on WFAN Radio. “I think the Cardinals are trying to trade him, St. Louis would have to pick up some of the money and maybe the Yankees could have a deal where they trade some prospects. … I keep hearing it’s going to be either the Yankees or the Dodgers — I think he’s a West Coast guy that would prefer to go to the Dodgers and I think the Dodgers want him.”
If the Dodgers were to bring in Arenado, the big question is: Where would he fit in the lineup?
The Dodgers already have a starting third baseman in Max Muncy. Arenado coming to Los Angeles would've made more sense a few seasons ago, but at this point in time, it doesn't seem likely.
The Dodgers have more pressing concerns to address this winter in the outfield and with the pitching staff. Arenado has garnered interest from others teams like the New York Yankees.
But the social media post certainly highlights Arenado's love of the west coast. However, it would be a stretch for Arenado to land in Los Angeles.