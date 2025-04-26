Dodgers Sign Former First-Round Pick in Free Agency: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed a former first-round draft pick to a minor league deal, per Daniel Alvarez-Montez and El Extrabase.
Nick Senzel was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Cincinnati Reds after a promising University of Tennessee showing. Although his last MLB experience was a season ago, he has been putting up productive numbers in the Mexican League.
Per Alvarez-Montes, Senzel had a 1.790 OPS, 10 RBIs, and a trio of home runs during a handful of showings in Mexico. With 243 career MLB starts in centerfield and 94 at third base, he seems to be a great potential fit in L.A. if he makes his way back to the Show.
Senzel first debuted in MLB during the 2019 season for the Reds. After five seasons in Cincinnati, the utility man made his way to Washington D.C.
The 2024 season included 64 appearances for the Nationals, and 10 for the Chicago White Sox. After bouncing around for quite some time between the majors, Triple-A, and even a few Double-A stints last season, Senzel started 2025 with Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos in Mexican League play.
His solid showing thus far was all the Dodgers needed to ink a minor league deal, but the kind of player Senzel is — a solid bat who can play in both the outfield and infield — has the potential to make an impact providing depth to the Dodgers dugout.
Senzel is a career .232 hitter across his time in MLB with 40 home runs and 143 RBIs during those six seasons. If he can channel what has helped produced this kind of a start in Mexican League play thus far, he should expect to find himself back in the majors once again.
