Dodgers Could Upgrade One Position at Trade Deadline, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Dodgers had a historic offseason after winning the World Series in October. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said the team's aggressive pursuits this winter was, in part, to avoid the trade market in July.
Last trade deadline, the Dodgers scrambled to acquire pitching reinforcements and a utility man. The arrival of Jack Flaherty, Michael Kopech, and Tommy Edman changed the trajectory of the Dodgers after dealing with a slew of pitching injuries throughout the 2024 season.
For Friedman, the summer frenzy was a lesson learned.
“It's been my goal the last however many years — and I failed miserably at it — but my goal is to avoid 'July to buy,'” Friedman said at the Winter Meetings “I do not want to buy in July. I feel like the more times I say it out loud, the better chance it has to actually be a thing.”
Heading into the 2025 season, the defending champions seemingly had all the right pieces to roll through the year. However, Hyeseong Kim's struggles at the plate meant the Dodgers had not found their starting second baseman.
Kim's start in the minors signaled Tommy Edman would move to second base for the time being, and the Dodgers would use Andy Pages in centerfield.
While that combination is what the Dodgers have gone with for a majority of their games this season, MLB insider Bob Nightengale believes L.A. will look to add one more outfielder at the trade deadline.
“I could see them adding another outfielder, maybe a reliever but the bullpen is so strong so I’m not even sure that,” Nightengale said to Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain. “I would say if they can pick up one piece, maybe an outfielder, even if it’s a fourth or fifth outfielder to have on the bench come playoff time. Andrew Friedman isn’t gonna sit pat. As good as the team looks, you still want to improve on that. And you can certainly improve the outfield adding one more piece.”
