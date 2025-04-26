Daughter of Dodgers Legend Who Suffered Stroke Posts Heartfelt Update
In April 2023, Manny Mota was officially selected as a "Legends of Dodger Baseball" by the franchise that has employed him for decades as a player, coach, broadcaster, and community ambassador.
Mota was regarded as a legend long before his plaque was officially minted among the other Dodger "legends."
When Mota suffered a stroke on April 14, the sentiments of support that came from the Dodgers community were swift and widespread.
Friday, Mota's daughter Cecilia posted a heartfelt message on Instagram thanking fans for their support.
"That same fighting spirit he carried onto the baseball field for so many years, now that strength is guiding him through recovery," Mota said in the video accompanying her Instagram post.
"There's so much more I could say about my resilient, determined, competitive spirit father, but that would take a longer video!" she wrote. "For now, I just want to express our heartfelt gratitude 🙏🏽 for the outpouring of love, prayers, and messages. Your support means the world to us as we navigate this journey together. Thank you for being part of Pops Mota's story!"
Mota, 87, debuted in Major League Baseball in 1962 with the San Francisco Giants. He joined the Dodgers midway through the 1969 season, and would spend the rest of his career in Los Angeles.
As a player, Mota made the National League All-Star team in 1973. Over 13 seasons with the Dodgers, he hit .315 with an OPS of .765.
Mota holds the record for being the longest-tenured coach in Dodger history (1980–2018) and retired as baseball’s all-time pinch-hit leader with 150.
Across his 20-year playing career, Mota also spent time with the Giants (1962), Pittsburgh Pirates (1963-68) and Montreal Expos (1969) organizations. He hit .304 with 31 home runs, 438 runs batted in, 125 doubles, and a career OPS of .744.
Mota made his final plate appearance with the Dodgers at age 44, when he was also the team's first base coach. After he retired from coaching, Mota continued work as a community ambassador.
Mota is a member of the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame (inducted in 2003), the Baseball Reliquary’s Shrine of the Eternals (2013) and the the Latino Baseball Hall of Fame (2022).
“I don’t consider myself a legend, just another person who always tried to contribute to the Dodgers and give my best," Mota said in 2023. "I consider Dodger Stadium my home away from home, and I consider myself to be an adopted son of the Dodger organization.”
