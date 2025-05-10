Dodgers Sign Former Giants, Yankees Pitcher in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed Lou Trivino to a minor league deal after being waived by the San Francisco Giants.
The veteran right-hander elected to become a free agent Friday after he was designated for assignment and cleared waivers. Trivino will hope to eventually become a solid piece of the defending champion's bullpen as he starts his Dodgers chapter in the minors.
Trivino has had a complicated MLB career up until 2025.
After being a member of the Oakland Athletics from his debut in 2018, he was traded to the New York Yankees at the 2022 deadline. His ERA at the close of the '22 campaign was 3.86 over his 284.2 innings pitched.
Trivino wouldn't log another MLB inning until 2025 as he had a Tommy John surgery sideline him for the entirety of 2023, along with other elbow and shoulder concerns that would keep him out for most of 2024. He was still able to make 11 appearances in Double and Triple-A for the Yankees' system.
The right-hander earned a minor league contract and invite to spring training from the San Francisco Giants this past February, and performed well enough to get on the Opening Day roster.
It wasn't the same Trivino in his return to The Show as he posted a 5.84 ERA over 11 appearances in San Francisco.
As the Pennsylvania native will now begin a new chapter of his professional baseball life in the Dodgers' organization, hopefully some of his past dominance will present itself in his journey to once again return to MLB.
Trivino has experience as the A's closer in 2021 where he collected 22 saves and an overall ERA of 3.18 over 73.2 innings. To close out the end of 2022, post Yankees trade, the right-hander tossed a formidable 1.66 ERA over 21.1 innings with the pinstripes.
Those would prove to be his final innings in MLB until 2025.
The 33-year-old will look to return to form, and perhaps return to major league play with the defending champions, in a time where their bullpen has never needed a boost more.
