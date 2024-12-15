Dodgers Sign Veteran Cubs Infielder as Busy Offseason Continues
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed infielder David Bote to a minor league deal Saturday. The contract includes an invite to the Dodgers' big league spring training camp.
Bote entered free agency when the Chicago Cubs bought out the club option on his services for the 2025 season. Although Bote posted solid offensive numbers off the bench, he was designated for assignment by Chicago in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. The Cubs then chose to outright Bote in August.
In 37 games for the Cubs this season, Bote hit .304 over 48 plate appearances. In 2019, the Cubs signed Bote to that five-year, $15 million extension in April.
Bote's considerable contract extension came after a debut season in the majors where he slashed .239/.319/.408 over 210 plate appearances while seeing playing time at five different positions. The infielder is a fan favorite in Chicago as he is the longest tenured player in the organization since he was a 2012 draft pick.
Although Bote wasn't a top prospect in Chicago's farm system, the Cubs chose to keep him in order to be a utility infield player. Bote played a big role for the Cubs from 2018-21. He filled in for Kris Bryant when he was injured in 2018.
Bote then emerged as an everyday starter the following season. In 2019, Bote played a career-high 127 games recording a .362 on-base percentage and .785 OPS. During the 2020 shortened season, Bote led Chicago in runs batted in with 29.
In 2021, Bote was named the Cubs’ Opening Day second baseman over Nico Hoerner. However, multiple shoulder injuries sidelined him that same season and he missed the start of the 2022 season recovering from shoulder surgery.
The Dodgers already have a number of infielders, especially with Mookie Betts moving back to shortstop in 2025. If Bote makes the roster, he would likely serve as a depth player behind Max Muncy, Gavin Lux, and Miguel Rojas.
In a scenario where Bote doesn't make the roster, he could also opt out of his deal to pursue other opportunities elsewhere.
