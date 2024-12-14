Teoscar Hernandez Doesn't Want Deferrals in Potential Contract With Dodgers: Report
Dodgers fans have been anxious for the Los Angeles Dodgers to re-sign Teoscar Hernández, but the two sides have yet to finalize a deal. However, the Dodgers remain the favorites to land the free agent outfielder.
The stall in the contract negotiations is due to the average annual value and the signing bonus of Hernández's deal, per Dodgers Nation's Noah Camras. Additionally, Hernández doesn't want any deferrals in his contract, a key aspect of several deals done by the Dodgers.
Before the offseason even arrived, Hernández was adamant about his desire to return to Los Angeles for the coming years.
“My hopes are really high,” Hernández said. “Like I’ve said before, the Dodgers are the priority obviously. I’m going to do everything in my power to come back.”
While the Dodgers are the favorites to land Hernández, the Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as a contender in the race. Speculation swirled as Hernández and Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. were pictured together working out in Florida.
If Toronto makes Hernández a better offer, the outfielder would highly consider joining the Blue Jays. Hernández, 32, is looking for a fourth-year in his next contract although any team that signs the outfielder would lose a draft pick. The Dodgers extended Hernández a qualifying offer, meaning any non-Dodgers team that signs him would lose a draft pick.
Aside from the Dodgers and Blue Jays, there are other teams in pursuit of Hernández, including the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, and Philadelphia Phillies. The Yankees have shown interest in Hernández, but the team is prioritizing a left-handed bat.
The Reds and Phillies were not speculated to be in on Hernández until Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain broke the news. However, there hasn't been much progress for either National League team.
The Dodgers, Blue Jays, and Red Sox have all made formal offers to Hernández, according to McKain. At the Winter Meetings, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke about the reality of losing Hernández.
“It would be tough,” Roberts said when asked about potentially losing and replacing Hernández. “Obviously I’m a huge fan of Teo. We have a great relationship. His words, he loved everything about being a Dodger, and I’m always going to be a Teo fan. There’s not a whole lot of guys that can start 157, 158 ballgames and post and then to be that productive. Then you layer on being in a big market, helping us win a championship. So those players don’t come around very often.
“It would be hard for me not to see him coming back.”
