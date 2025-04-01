Dodgers Slammed by Popular Columnist for Accepting President Donald Trump's White House Visit
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced earlier this month the team would visit the White House to celebrate their World Series title.
More news: Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Called 'Soft' By 12-Year Veteran MLB All-Star
"In keeping with long-standing baseball tradition, President Trump has invited the 2024 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers to the White House when they play in Washington D.C. on April 7," the team announced in a statement. "The Dodgers look forward to visiting the White House and celebrating our title."
The announcement from the defending champions was inevitably polarizing among the Dodgers fanbase, and the decision provoked a critical response from Los Angeles Times columnist Dylan Hernández.
Hernández felt the Dodgers, an organization that prides itself on breaking the color barrier in baseball, are wrong for choosing to visit the White House with President Donald Trump in office.
"Eight days after their White House visit, the Dodgers will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day. They will insinuate, if not outright say, they are more than a baseball team," Hernández writes. "They will portray themselves as leaders of social progress. They will be full of it.
"The Dodgers are embarking on the path of least resistance, and that’s not what leaders do. Leaders don’t cower in fear of ignorant extremists, no matter how many of them there are. Leaders do what is right and deal with the consequences."
While Hernández may feel strongly about the Dodgers visiting the White House, individuals within the organization have explained their decision to attend the visit.
“It’s certainly a huge honor to get the invitation to the White House. It allows us to celebrate our 2024 championship. To my understanding, every World Series champion gets that honor,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I respect the position. It’s the highest office in our country certainly, in the world. So I’m looking forward to it.”
Mookie Betts remains undecided on whether he join his team at the White House, but Shohei Ohtani confirmed he will be attending.
More news: Roki Sasaki 'Upset' After Struggles for Dodgers, Says Dave Roberts
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.