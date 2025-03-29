Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Has Made Decision on Attending White House With President Donald Trump
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani plans on joining the team during the White House visit with President Donald Trump, per Los Angeles Times columnist Dylan Hernández.
More news: Does Kiké Hernandez Have Same Illness as Mookie Betts for Dodgers?
Ohtani reportedly was very clear with his intentions when he spoke to the Japanese media about the Dodgers' upcoming visit to the Oval Office on April 7.
"Ohtani said he would go,” Hernández said.
In a post on social media, the Dodgers announced the team would visit the White House to celebrate their World Series title.
"In keeping with long-standing baseball tradition, President Trump has invited the 2024 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers to the White House when they play in Washington D.C. on April 7," the Dodgers announced in a statement. "The Dodgers look forward to visiting the White House and celebrating our title."
Manager Dave Roberts also confirmed he would be attending, which was important given his stance in 2019 when he said he may skip the visit because of who was in office.
“It’s certainly a huge honor to get the invitation to the White House. It allows us to celebrate our 2024 championship. To my understanding, every World Series champion gets that honor,” Roberts said Tuesday. “I respect the position. It’s the highest office in our country certainly, in the world. So I’m looking forward to it.”
Mookie Betts remains undecided on whether he will join the Dodgers at the White House. He did not attend after the Boston Red Sox won the World Series in 2018, during Trump's first term.
More news: Dodgers Manager Reveals Target For Number of Shohei Ohtani Starts in 2025
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.