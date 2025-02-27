Dodgers Spring Training Addition Named Dark Horse Candidate to Crack Opening Day Roster
Luis García wants to resurrect his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers after a disastrous stint with the Boston Red Sox.
García joined the Dodgers on a minor league deal, and according to one Dodgers insider, is a dark horse candidate to break camp on the Opening Day roster.
"Evan Phillips and Michael Kopech could open the season on the injured list, so if any position group has spots up for grabs, it might be the bullpen," writes Sonja Chen of MLB.com. "García, a non-roster invitee, had a solid previous season – although he was much better in his first 45 appearances with the Angels (3.71 ERA) before being traded to the Red Sox (8.22 ERA in 15 outings). If he performs well in spring, he could earn a spot."
The Red Sox acquired García at the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Angels.
Before the trade, García had been effective for the Angels, posting a 3.71 ERA over 43.2 innings and allowing just one earned run in his final 12.2 innings across 11 appearances.
However, after joining the Red Sox, he gave up earned runs in six of his first seven outings, including a rough two-inning stretch against the Astros on Aug. 11, when he allowed five runs. His time in Boston ended with an 8.22 ERA over 15 games, as he also missed time with right elbow inflammation.
This isn't García's first stint with the Dodgers. He began his professional with Los Angeles when the Dodgers signed him as an international free agent. In 2009, they traded him to the Nationals in exchange for infielder Ronnie Belliard.
The reliever reached the majors in 2013 with the Phillies and later played for the Angels, Rangers, and Cardinals between 2019 and 2021.
In 2022, Garcia joined the Padres on a two-year deal, posting a 3.73 ERA over two seasons in the NL West.
García has pitched in the majors for 12 seasons across six teams, compiling a 4.14 ERA over 545 appearances, including four starts.
If Chen's prediction is correct, then García has a chance to take advantage of a rare opportunity and immediately contribute in the Dodgers' World Series title defense.
