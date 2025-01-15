Dodgers Star Didn’t Want to Bat Leadoff Before 2024 Season, Says Dave Roberts
When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract, manager Dave Roberts faced the challenge of assembling a top third of the lineup featuring three MVPs.
Rather than making the decision himself, Roberts allowed the players to decide. He revealed how the conversation went with his three stars with Japanese Hideki Kuriyama of Hochi News. The interview was translated from Japanese to English via Google.
"We called the three of them into the manager's office at the same time and talked with just the four of us," Roberts said. "Mookie (Betts) said, 'I want to bat first or second.' Shohei said, 'I don't care.' Freddie (Freeman) said, 'I don't want to bat only first.' So we told them that Mookie would be No. 1, Shohei would be No. 2, and Freddie would be No. 3."
The lineup faced a setback when Betts was placed on the injured list due to a fractured left hand, but Ohtani stepped up, volunteering to hit leadoff. When Betts returned in August, Roberts once again allowed the players to make the call.
"When I asked Shohei, 'Do you want to bat first?' he said, 'Yup.' Then he hit a lot of home runs... Mookie (Betts), who was just about to return, asked me, 'When I come back, will I be first or second?' So I asked him, 'What do you think?' and he said, 'I'll bat second!'
"I'm grateful that players give me answers like this. With Mookie batting second, the lineup would be left, right, left, so even if the opponent hits a left-handed pitcher against Shohei, they'll have to face Mookie on the right afterwards, so it was convenient. As for Shohei, I also wanted him to have five at-bats in one game."
More news: Dodgers, Padres Among 3 Official Finalists in Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes
With Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman leading the charge, the Dodgers went on to win the World Series in five games against the New York Yankees.
Ohtani had the best season of his career, becoming the first member of the 50/50 club in MLB history. He finished with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases, exceeding all expectations set when he first signed and winning his third MVP, his first in the National League.
More news: Dodgers All-Star Predicted to Betray LA, Sign $60M Deal With AL Squad