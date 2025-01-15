Dave Roberts reveals how he decided the Dodgers batting order to start the 2024 season:



"I called all 3 of them into the manager's room. Mookie (Betts) said "I want to bat first or second." Shohei (Ohtani) said "I don't care." Freddie (Freeman) said "I don't want to bat first." pic.twitter.com/Ka4DESz0Pm