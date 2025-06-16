Dodgers Star Praises Giants For Rafael Devers Trade
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star shortstop Mookie Betts commended the San Francisco Giants on their acquisition of All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.
“Those guys over there are doing a great job of putting a team together and obviously, they want to win,” said Betts.
Betts and Devers played together on the Red Sox from 2017-19, where they won a World Series together. Betts left New England after the 2019 season, when Devers led MLB in total bases and finished 12th in AL MVP voting.
The Giants sent MLB pitchers Jordan Hicks and Kyle Harrison to the Red Sox along with minor league prospects James Tibbs III and Jose Bello in exchange for Devers. After the Dodgers' 6-5 win over the Giants on Sunday, the Giants moved to two games back of the 2024 World Series champions in the NL West.
The Giants will need to accomodate Devers positionally, as Devers traditionally fills in at third base or designated hitter which are held by Matt Chapman and Wilmer Flores respectively, though Chapman is currently serving time on the 10-day injured list with right hand inflammation.
Devers got off to a slow start in 2025, recording no hits in his first 21 at-bats, however has turned it around since. The two-time Silver Slugger has the third most RBIs in MLB with 58, trailing only Pete Alonso and Aaron Judge. He has a .905 OPS and led the American League in walks before his departure to the NL.
The trade set up an interesting remainder of the season, as the already tight NL West added another superstar. The Dodgers and Giants will face each other twice more before the season's end in series which could define both clubs' seasons.
Before then however, the Dodgers need to focus on retaining their first place spot as they move into a four-game series against the San Diego Padres, who are three games back in the division.
