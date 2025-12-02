Dodgers Notes: Top Japanese Free Agent Linked to Giants, Wild Trade Proposal, More

The Los Angeles Dodgers aren't likely to get international free agent Tatsuya Imai this offseason, as he has expressed his desire to beat LA and win a championship on a team without any Japanese players.

Now, the San Francisco Giants have been named as a contender for his signature.

The Dodgers have been linked to Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara, and Yahoo Sports' Garrett Kerman made a trade proposal for the Dodgers to land the former Cy Young winner.

The Dodgers would give up four top prospects in the trade, sending Zhyir Hope, Eduardo Quintero, Mike Sirota, and Alex Freeland in exchange for Alcantara.

