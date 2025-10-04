Former Dodgers Star Walker Buehler Trying to Give Phillies Advantage in NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS on Saturday, but former Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler is now with the reigning NL East champions.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson spoke on how Buehler has adjusted to the other side, and how he has revealed information about the Dodgers to his new pitching coaches.
"I think he's given some information to our pitching coaches," said Thomson. "He's a winner. It's like having [Zach Wheeler] around. He's a winner. He has that aura about him. We're going to use him out of the pen in this series. Whether it's for length or for one inning, that's to be seen. Yeah, he's a great teammate. He's in the middle of everything in that clubhouse. And he's a good guy to have around. And he's got a lot of talent."
More news: 'Pitching Ninja' is Skeptical of Dodgers' Roki Sasaki as Postseason Closer
A few months after Buehler was on the mound for the final out of the 2024 World Series, a moment that will surely live on for generations around Dodgers faithful, he inked a one-year, $21.05 million deal with the Boston Red Sox.
Things were a far cry from what Buehler was used to, totaling a 5.45 ERA across 23 appearances for Boston. After he was released at the end of August, he was promptly picked up by the Phillies on a minor league deal.
In 13.2 innings of work for the Phillies, Buehler has a 0.66 ERA in those three outings. He has struck out eight and walked six, allowing 10 hits in the process.
As he now looks to provide key information from the Dodgers to his new team, Thomson also spoke on how he is filling the void of three-time All-Star Zack Wheeler.
More news: Dodgers Reveal NLDS Roster, Make Key Changes to Pitching Staff
Before Wheeler was placed on the injured list this past August with a blood clot, he was one of the most productive pitchers in a lethal rotation for Philadelphia.
Wheeler ammassed a 2.71 ERA across 24 starts, striking out 195 and walking just 33 batters. He collected a 5.0 bWAR through his 149.2 innings as he will desperately be missed this postseason.
Regardless of what the other team knows (or doesn't know) the Dodgers have no excuses going into the NLDS and must play their best baseball of the year.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.