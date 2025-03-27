Dodgers Superstar May Skip White House Visit With President Donald Trump
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been invited to the White House to celebrate their 2024 World Series championship. In keeping with the longstanding tradition of MLB champions, the team has accepted the invite.
Given a decision after the 2018 World Series, a Dodgers superstar is still undecided about whether or not he will join the team on the visit.
More news: Freddie Freeman's Walk-Off Grand Slam Helped Dodgers Fan Give Up Drinking Habit
After the Boston Red Sox won the 2018 World Series, a few members of the ball club including manager Alex Cora chose not to join in on the visit. Among those 10 players and various coaches was Mookie Betts.
When Los Angeles secured the 2020 title, they had a delayed April 2021 White House visit — albeit impacted by COVID-19 guidelines limiting some players from attending — and Betts was present.
As for this year, the Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris reported that Betts was undecided and needed to talk it over with his family first.
More news: Dodgers' $162 Million Star Provides Massive Injury Update as Opening Day Nears
Manager Dave Roberts claimed that he would be a full participant, despite President Donald Trump's critical comments on how he managed the 2018 World Series defeat.
“It’s certainly a huge honor to get the invitation to the White House,” said Roberts. “Allows us to celebrate our 2024 championship."
Roberts also noted his excitement to honor the tradition and celebrate a team that didn't even get a championship parade in their city during the last World Series win.
”I respect the position,” Roberts said. “It’s the highest office in our country certainly, in the world. So I’m looking forward to it.”
As for the other players and coaches who may not attend, the skipper said that there “wasn’t a formal conversation that we had as a ballclub” about the visit.
Regardless of who is there and who isn't, the tradition that has been kept for decades will see a new edition with the defending champions.
The team visit is scheduled for April 7, when the Dodgers start their series against the Washington Nationals who play in D.C. The Dodgers will also visit Capitol Hill on April 8.
More news: When Will Shohei Ohtani Join Dodgers Rotation? GM Brandon Gomes Answers
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.