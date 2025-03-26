When Will Shohei Ohtani Join Dodgers Rotation? GM Brandon Gomes Answers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have completely retooled their roster coming of the franchise's eighth World Series championship.
With domestic Opening Day rapidly approaching, there is still one more major pitching addition on the roster that fans have yet to see take the mound in a Dodgers uniform.
More news: Dodgers Almost Shockingly Cut Fan Favorite Postseason Hero Last Year Before Playoffs
As hard as it is to fathom, Shohei Ohtani has a completely untapped aspect to his game Dodgers fans have yet to see.
The reigning National League MVP who became the first player in MLB history to slam 50 or more home runs and swipe 50 or more bases in a season on the way to winning a championship in his first season on a new team is still an ace-caliber pitcher when healthy.
Surgery to repair his UCL at the end of 2023 kept him off the mound in 2024, and preparation for his role as designated hitter ahead of the MLB Tokyo Series halted his process of ramping back up to his pitching earlier this month.
On Wednesday, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes provided insight to MLB Network as to when fans can expect to see the two-way star back in pitching action.
More news: Dodgers Veteran Looking to Potentially Leave Organization for MLB Job Elsewhere
"We're not really focusing on how many innings or any of that," said Gomes. "This process obviously is unique in building up pitching while also acclimating to games also coming off the shoulder surgery that he had in the offseason so were balancing a long of different things here.
"He's feeling good, he's throwing flat grounds right now and I think the most important thing for us is that when Shohei comes back, that he's feeling good, that he's able to execute his stuff at the high level that he's accustomed to and making sure that when he does come, we feel good about him running deep into the postseason."
When asked if he expected to see Ohtani back in a regular rotation at some point this season, the general manager sounded hopeful.
"Yeah, that's the thought. Absolutely," Gomes said.
Ohtani's undeniable talent on the mound and in the batters box hasn't been seen to this degree in over 100 years, but if fans need to wait a little longer for his pitching debut, it can prove to be extremely worth the wait in October.
More news: Surprise Dodgers Star is Third-Highest Paid Player in MLB After Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.