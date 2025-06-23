Dodgers Take Big Jump in Latest MLB Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Dodgers have returned to the top three in the latest MLB Power Rankings, after previously being placed in the fifth spot last week.
Now, the Dodgers trail only the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs. It's an impressive feat for a starting rotation that is missing three staple starters in Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, and Blake Snell.
Noah Camras of Newsweek Sports explains why the Dodgers jumped in the latest MLB Power Rankings.
"Elsewhere around the league, the Dodgers asserted their dominance over their National League West counterparts, while the New York Yankees endured a brutal slump that included a 30-inning scoreless streak," Camras writes.
The Dodgers entered a 10-game stretch with the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants with the hopes of keeping their spot in first place of the National League West.
The defending champions won seven of 10 games, and currently have a 3.5 game lead over the second-place Giants and a five game lead over the Friars.
The Dodgers put on an impressive performance against both division rivals, and tensions certainly reached an all-time high in the series finale against the Padres.
Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit by a pitch three times by a Dodgers pitcher in the series. The final hit by pitch caused benches to clear as Padres manager Mike Shildt ran on the field and began to yell at Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.
Tatis was forced to exit the game in the top of the ninth, and Padres closer Robert Suarez seemingly retaliated by plunking Shohei Ohtani in the bottom of the frame. Both Shildt and Roberts were tossed as well as Suarez.
The NL West is arguably the best division in baseball, and the arrival of Rafael Devers has only made the Giants that much better. It'll be interesting to see what the Dodgers do at the trade deadline, which is quickly approaching.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.