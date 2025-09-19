Dodgers Teammates Heap Praise on Clayton Kershaw: 'Greatest Pitcher of Our Generation'
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw sent the sports world into a frenzy when he announced Thursday that he would retire at the end of the season.
The three-time Cy Young winner is undeniably one of the greatest pitchers of the 2000s, and arguments about his standing in the top 10 pitchers of all time will happen for years to come.
For now, Kershaw will make one more regular start in front of the Dodgers crowd Friday night, marking the end of what has been a legendary Dodgers career.
"I think he's the greatest pitcher in this generation," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. "There's obviously a lot of great pitchers. I've just never been around a greater competitor. Very accountable, very consistent. He's made me better. And I think that we have grown together, so I feel fortunate to have been able to manage him and be around him for 10 years. He's earned this right to walk away at his choosing."
Kershaw was a model of consistency and grit throughout his entire career. The lefty from Dallas suffered an elbow injury at the end of the 2021 season, underwent shoulder surgery in 2023 and had foot and knee procedures this offseason and is still massively contributing to the team. Through 20 starts, Kershaw has a 3.53 ERA and a 10-2 record.
“He never said no, he never said my arm hurts, he never said I need a little bit more time,” third baseman Max Muncy said of Kershaw. “It was, ‘Whatever this team needs to get over the hump, I’m gonna do it.’ You’re talking about one of the best pitchers of all time, and for him to be that unselfish when it came to this team, it’s pretty ridiculous.”
Few — maybe no one — can claim the success that Kershaw has had while remaining with just one team for the entirety of his career. Fellow active legends Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander have played their way well into the Hall of Fame, but have spent time on different teams.
“He’s not [only] a Dodger legend, he’s a baseball legend, forever,” Freddie Freeman said. “The greatest pitcher of our generation.”
