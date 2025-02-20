Dodgers Teammates Rave About Roki Sasaki After Facing Him in Live BP
Tommy Edman stood in front of his locker at Camelback Ranch Wednesday laughing to himself. He had never seen so many reporters wanting to talk to him about batting practice.
That's the kind of effect rookie phenom Roki Sasaki is having so early in camp.
“I’ve also never seen this many people asking me to talk about a live BP,” Edman joked.
“I was excited to get in there and see what all his pitches moved like,” he added. “He’s got a good fastball obviously, everybody knows about. I was curious to see what his splitter did. It’s got a lot of movement, a lot of action on it.
“His stuff looks really good and I know it’s going to play at this level, for sure.”
In addition to the dozens of reporters, dozens of teammates stood behind home plate to witness Sasaki's first live batting practice session of the spring.
“There were more players behind the plate than I thought, but I wasn’t really nervous,” Sasaki said through his interpreter. “I was just a little surprised to see that many people there.”
Sasaki threw two simulated innings, facing Edman along with non-roster invitees David Bote and Eddie Rosario. He primarily relied on his fastball and splitter while also working in a few sliders.
Bote, who is in his first year with the Dodgers after spending parts of the last six seasons with the Chicago Cubs, was impressed with the crowd and Sasaki.
“Just to come out and do that with that group of people and to throw a live BP with like 50 people literally right behind you, that takes guts as well,” Bote said. “So the fact that he went up and showed really what he’s about and how he can pitch and how he’s going to be able to handle all this, that’s also a mental side that I think is going to be really cool for him, to be able to do that with that setting.
“It speaks volumes of who he is as a makeup and character guy. He’s strong. He looks like he’s strong up in the mental side, which I think is going to make him an even better pitcher.”
Manager Dave Roberts stated Thursday morning that Sasaki is on a strict schedule and he won't make his Cactus League debut until early next week.
