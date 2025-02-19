Dave Roberts Paints Grim Picture for 2 Dodgers Making Opening Day Roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a problem: Too much talent and not enough playing time.
That puts manager Dave Roberts in a tough position as he decides who makes the Opening Day roster and who starts the season in Triple-A.
Roberts appeared to paint a grim picture for two specific players when asked about the depth of the roster at Camelback Ranch Tuesday, via dodgersnation.com.
“I think the first two names that come to mind are James Outman and Andy Pages, who on any other major league roster, they would have a job, they would be certain to get 400, 500 plate appearances,” Roberts said. “Kiké Hernández is a guy that certainly we value but the opportunities with us it has to be sacrifice and for me, my job is to make sure our guys stay on board with being ready when called upon knowing that the most important thing is us winning baseball games.
“Guys will get an opportunity because at some point in time meritocracy, merit matters but when you have a roster that’s arguably the most talented roster in history one through 40, playing time is hard.”
Despite having plenty of MLB experience, Outman and Pages are likely on the outside looking in to make the roster.
Outman debuted in 2022 and earned the starting center field job after a strong rookie season in 2023, finishing third in National League Rookie of the Year voting. But his struggles in 2024 led to a demotion, and he spent most of the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Pages played 116 games last year and even hit two home runs in the NLCS, but wasn’t consistent enough to secure an everyday role.
With Hernández back, Outman, Pages, and Chris Taylor are competing for what looks like one roster spot. Taylor has the edge in versatility, as he's able to play second base, third base, shortstop, and the outfield.
However, his offensive struggles have been his biggest issue. If he finds his swing, he could win the job.
With spring training underway, the Dodgers have difficult decisions to make. The sheer depth of their roster means that some talented players will be left off, but Roberts is focused on making sure everyone stays prepared for when their opportunity comes.
