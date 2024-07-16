Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández Achieves Franchise First at Home Run Derby
Finally, a Dodger has won the Home Run Derby.
Teoscar Hernández did it in his first season on the job.
Hernández, who was among the last to join the field of eight players in MLB's annual midseason slugfest, became the first Dodger player ever to win the event on Monday. He outslugged Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. 14-13 in the final round to claim the winner's chain at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
According to the Associated Press, Hernández's 49 homers over three rounds totaled a distance of 3.98 miles. He beat Alec Bohm of Philadelphia in a semifinal swing-off to advance to the final round against Witt.
Mookie Betts hit 11 home runs at the 2023 Home Run Derby, failing to advance to the second round. Other Dodgers to compete in the event in recent years include Joc Pederson (2019), Max Muncy (2018), Cody Bellinger (2017), Corey Seager (2016), Joc Pederson (2015), Yasiel Puig (2014), Matt Kemp (2011, 2012), Hee-Seop Choi (2005), Raul Mondesi (1995) and Mike Piazza (1993, 1994).
Hernandez was chosen to replace Fernando Tatis Jr. in the National League's starting lineup in the All-Star Game on Tuesday. He'll play center field and bat eighth for manager Torey Lovullo'.
In January, the Dodgers signed Hernandez to a one-year, $23.5 million contract. Since then he has been a stabilizing presence in a lineup that has fluctuated with injuries and underperformance. He's hitting .261 with 19 home runs, 62 RBIs and providing outstanding defense in right field with Mookie Betts transitioning to the infield full-time.
The All-Star nod was already a feather in Hernandez's cap. The Home Run Derby championship amounts to an unexpected treat.