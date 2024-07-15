Surprise! The Dodgers Will Have Two Starters in MLB All-Star Game
Teoscar Hernández was chosen to start in center field and bat eighth for the National League All-Star team on Tuesday in Arlingon, Texas.
The surprise last-minute announcement was not revealed until the full lineups for both the American and National League teams were announced to the media on Monday.
Hernandez was voted a reserve along with Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts, first baseman Freddie Freeman, and catcher Will Smith. Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was previously elected a starter by fans.
Now, the Dodgers will have two representatives in the starting lineup at the Midsummer Classic. The National League will face Baltimore Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes, who was chosen the AL starting pitcher Monday. Paul Skenes is starting for the NL.
Hernández replaces San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., who is battling a leg injury and not expected back soon from the injured list.
Here are the starting lineups for both teams:
Hernandez signed a one-year, $23.5 million contract with the Dodgers in Dec. 2023. He's helped stabilize a lineup in flux due to injuries. He's hitting .261 with 19 home runs, 62 RBIs and providing outstanding defense in right field with Betts transitioning to the infield full-time.
Hernandez was voted to start the 2021 All-Star Game as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. He went 1 for 2 in the game at Coors Field, hitting a double against Trevor Rogers.
Hernandez is also participating in the Home Run Derby on Monday.
Fox is televising the All-Star Game, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field.