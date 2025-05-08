Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Has No Timeline to Return in Concerning Update
After the Dodgers moved Teoscar Hernandez to the 10-day injured list Tuesday afternoon, manager Dave Roberts revealed the slugger suffered a Grade 1 adductor strain during Monday night's game against the Marlins.
Additionally, Roberts avoided providing a timetable for Hernandez's return. The soonest Hernandez would be able to return to the lineup is May 16. However, that doesn't appear to be in the realm of possibility.
"Obviously, he's going to be inactive for a while," Roberts said. "I don't really know a timetable. I think that's all contingent on when he starts back up again."
Hernandez injured himself in the bottom of the third chasing a line drive in Monday evening's game. Chris Taylor replaced Hernandez in the bottom of the fourth inning. Hernandez was 2-for-2 on the night with a double and an RBI.
Hernandez missed two games earlier in the season on April 14 and 15 due to illness. This is his first trip to the injured list since a 23-game stint with the Blue Jays in 2022.
The Dodgers will miss the two-time All-Star, who went on the IL tied with Shohei Ohtani with nine home runs to lead the team. Ohtani has since hit No. 10.
Hernández also led the league in RBIs with 34 at the time of his IL placement. He was hitting .315 with an OPS of .933
To replace Hernandez in the outfield, the Dodgers recalled James Outman from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Outman has had an impressive season in the minor leagues. Following his disappointing spell at the highest level last year where he hit only .147, Outman has slashed .264/.364/.503, tallying eight home runs and 27 RBIs with a .830 OPS across 32 games.
After going 0-for-3 on Tuesday, Outman hit a three-run home run in Wednesday's win.
