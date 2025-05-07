Dodgers Should Part Ways With Max Muncy, Make Blockbuster Trade for All-Star Third Baseman
It is no secret Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy has struggled to find success at the plate in 2025.
The power hitter went 28 games without hitting a home run and is currently slashing .176/.308/.278 with a .586 OPS. To make matters worse, Muncy ranks in the fifth percentile in Outs Above Average as his defense is well below league average.
While Muncy is a longtime Dodger, his poor performance should propel the front office to at least explore a trade involving the All-Star.
The Dodgers have the perfect opportunity to snag Nolan Arenado, who is currently on the trade block and is interested in joining the defending champions. The St. Louis Cardinals wanted Arenado off the payroll this winter, and their wish almost came true when the Houston Astros were ready to take on a majority of the third baseman's salary.
However, Arenado nixed the trade using the no-trade clause in his contract. The All-Star wants to play meaningful baseball and has expressed interest in joining the defending champions.
Arenado is hitting .256 with three home runs and 14 RBIs. Defensively, the 10-time Gold Glove winner is in the 92nd percentile in Outs Above Average.
The Dodgers would have to take on a large chunk of Arenado's remaining salary, and keeping Muncy would be considerably cheaper. However, if the front office is serious about the golden era of Dodgers baseball, no trade seems too outlandish.
Realistically, the Dodgers would have to give up more than just Muncy in the trade — or potentially send him elsewhere — but the team has plenty of eager prospects waiting in the minors to reach the Show. L.A. could also add a pitcher to the return package.
The Dodgers let go of other longtime players this offseason such as Gavin Lux and Walker Buehler. Would parting ways with Muncy really be detrimental for L.A.?
