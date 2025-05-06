Dodgers Could Reverse Course on Hyeseong Kim Decision
The Los Angeles Dodgers could extend second baseman Hyeseong Kim's tenure in the Major Leagues if his performances convince the team's leadership.
After signing Kim to a multi-year deal during the offseason, the Dodgers decided to have him start in Triple-A as he adjusts to the American baseball schedule and play style.
After an injury to Tommy Edman, the Dodgers decided to call up Kim to the majors until Edman is healthy.
Although Kim is still adapting to the differences in pitching, he offers instant value to a team with his ability to play multiple positions and exceptional speed. This could lead to him remaining with the team for a longer period, as noted by manager Dave Roberts.
“It’s definitely a thought,” Roberts told reporters. “I think with Hyeseong, with young players, there’s always that dynamic of what in the short term can help the long run, and certainly his skill set plays to that.
"But then also the longer term, giving him the repetitions, the opportunity, to take as many at-bats (in the minors), to play defense, to get acclimated to American baseball – what kind of nets out most positive? And that’s kind of the discussion.”
Kim made his first start on Monday, going 2-for-4 in his debut in the starting lineup with an RBI and a stolen base, as well.
This kind of performance could inspire the necessary confidence for the team to keep him, given how he can help a team all over the field.
Ultimately, Roberts has a point; additional time in the minor leagues could help his bat improve and ensure he gets continued regular playing time.
However, if he continues to demonstrate that he is prepared for the big-time stage, the Dodgers may not have a choice but to let Kim learn on the fly.
