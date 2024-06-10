Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Makes His Feelings About Testing Free Agency Clear
The conclusion to Teoscar Hernández's first foray into free agency came as a mild surprise. While many believed the veteran outfielder would sign a multi-year contract, he ended up settling for a one-year, $23.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The salary was lowered by deferrals to $20.4 million.
Indeed, the Dodgers have gotten a bargain. Hernández's .849 OPS is second among qualified National League outfielders to Jurickson Profar. His 28.6 percent strikeout rate is below his career average; his 8.1 percent walk rate is above.
Hernández has the right to explore the free-agent market again after the season, but a funny thing happened over his first few months in Los Angeles: Hernández has decided he doesn't want to leave.
In a Q-and-A with the Dodgers' official website, Hernández made his thoughts about testing the market again crystal clear.
"You are a free agent after this season," asked MLB.com's William Ladson. "How much do you want to stay with the Dodgers? What are your plans?"
"I want to stay," Hernández replied. "I don’t want to keep bouncing around the league. I feel good here, comfortable. I think this is a good chance for me to win. That is the most important thing for me. It’s a great group. I would love to stay."
The Dodgers are Hernández's fourth team in nine years. He spent last season with the Seattle Mariners on the heels of playing parts of six seasons in Toronto. With the Blue Jays, Hernández batted .263 with 129 home runs, winning two Silver Slugger awards, making two All-Star teams and collecting MVP votes once.
Clearly the Dodgers have shown Hernández something he hasn't experienced anywhere else in his career. His chances of winning a World Series are perhaps better in Los Angeles than they would be anywhere else.
The chance to make more money elsewhere might have lost some luster. Hernández, 31, told MLB.com that he has one "final goal" for his career: winning a World Series. And he knows where he wants to do it.
"I have a ring, but I wasn’t there with the Houston Astros in 2017," Hernández said. "But I want to be there. I want to work for it. I want to get this ring because I did this. I helped this team win this."