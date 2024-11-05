Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Reveals Desired Destination in Free Agency
Teoscar Hernández became a free agent on Friday but only has one team on his mind.
The outfielder made it clear that he doesn't want to leave the Los Angeles Dodgers after winning his first World Series with them.
“My hopes are really high,” Hernández said of re-signing. “Like I’ve said before, the Dodgers are the priority obviously. I’m going to do everything in my power to come back.”
He's also ready to get a deal done as soon as possible.
“Hopefully tomorrow,” Hernández said. “I want us to be here. I want us to be part of this. I have so many good memories here. I’ve learned a lot as a player, as a person. It feels great to be part of this.”
Over 154 games, Hernández hit a career-high 33 home runs and posted an .840 OPS. He also contributed three more home runs during the Dodgers' October postseason. He became the first Dodger to win the Home Run Derby and is a Silver Slugger finalist.
It seems like a no-brainer. The Dodgers should re-sign him.
The Dodgers extended a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer to 32-year-old Hernández on Monday, If Hernández declines and signs with another team, the Dodgers would secure a draft pick as compensation.
During the team's celebration at Dodger Stadium on Friday, he was overcome with emotion. As he began speaking to the crowd, tears welled as he expressed gratitude to the fans for supporting him on the journey to becoming a World Series champion. After a heartfelt moment, he handed the mic to the next speaker.
“That’s how much I care,” Hernández said. “That’s how much I appreciate this organization, these fans. When you get that out of me, that’s the best. When I show that emotion, that’s when I truly feel it. I’ve just been blessed to be here.”
The Dodgers’ free agent list features two players planning to retire, Daniel Hudson and Kevin Kiermaier, as well as postseason standout Kiké Hernández, top reliever Blake Treinen, reliever Joe Kelly, and starters Walker Buehler and Jack Flaherty.
Buehler closed out and Flaherty started in the Dodgers’ World Series clincher against the New York Yankees. Flaherty, a Los Angeles native brought in at the trade deadline, was captivated by the parade, expressing, “I love this city,” and repeating, “I never want to leave.”