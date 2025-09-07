Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers To Get Major Reinforcement Back on Monday

Aaron Coloma

Aug 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Vesia (51) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed the bullpen will get some help Monday, as reliever Alex Vesia will return from the injured list.

The Dodgers placed Vesia on the injured list Aug. 26, retroactive to Aug. 23, with a right oblique strain. He made two rehab appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sept. 3 and 5, posting two perfect innings with three strikeouts.

Vesia struggled shortly before his trip to the injured list, allowing a run in four consecutive appearances from Aug. 6-15. He made two more appearances before straining his oblique, though, and got back on track with 2.2 scoreless innings.

The left-hander will be a great addition to the Dodgers' bullpen, which caused the worst loss in recent memory on Saturday. Starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw 8.2 no-hit innings before allowing a home run and coming out of the game.

Neither Blake Treinen and Tanner Scott recorded a single out, and the Orioles scored three more runs in the bottom of the ninth to win the game in walk off fashion for the second consecutive night.

The Dodgers have lost seven of their last eight games, and relievers during that stretch have a collective ERA of 6.95. That is the worst mark in the National League, and second worst in MLB behind the Minnesota Twins.

Vesia has been a stellar option for the Dodgers over the course of this season, and can hopefully provide that same skillset upon his return from injury to bring some stability to a struggling reliever core.

The southpaw has a 2.75 ERA this season, and has a WHIP below 1.00 for the second consecutive season. He has made 59 appearances for the Dodgers, notching 52.1 innings and striking out 69 batters. He has also recorded four saves.

While he won't be available for Sunday's day game against the Baltimore Orioles, the Dodgers will hope to give Vesia a look against the Colorado Rockies on Monday. The Dodgers will hope to take home a series win for the first time this month, and will kick off the opening game of the set at home at 7:10 p.m. PT.

The Dodgers haven't looked like postseason contenders, but managed to win the series finale in Baltimore.

